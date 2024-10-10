In a heartfelt tribute to Tata Sons' Chairman Emeritus, Ratan Tata, the Tata Group of Airlines, which includes Air India, Air India Express, and Vistara, made an in-flight announcement on Thursday, October 10, across all its flights in remembrance of the industrial icon. Ratan Tata, 86, passed away on Wednesday night at a hospital in Mumbai.

According to an airline insider, the announcement was made on all flights operated by the Tata Group, reflecting the deep respect and reverence the aviation arm holds for the man who played a pivotal role in its growth.

In an internal communication addressed to employees, Campbell Wilson, CEO of Air India, expressed the profound sorrow felt within the organization. He stated, "Dear Air Indians, it is with the deepest sadness that we receive the news of the passing of Tata Sons' Chairman Emeritus, Mr. Ratan Tata. In addition to the many wide-ranging and significant contributions our Chairman Mr. N Chandrasekaran has highlighted, Air Indians especially acknowledge and are grateful for Mr. Tata's immense contribution to Indian aviation and to the Tata airlines. On behalf of all Air Indians past and present, we extend our sincere condolences and respects to the Tata family and all touched by Mr. Tata's passing."

The tribute marks the airline's recognition of Ratan Tata's lasting legacy in Indian aviation, as the man behind Air India's return to the Tata fold and a driving force in the development of the Tata Group's aviation endeavors.

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