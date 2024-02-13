Tear gas was fired at the farmers marching towards Delhi at Punjab-Haryana border to disperse protestors amid their ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest on February 13.

They were heading for the national capital to raise their demands regarding the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and other issues.

Farmer leaders have initiated their 'Delhi Chalo' protest today, signaling a continuation of their agitation despite an inconclusive meeting with Union ministers late Monday night. The meeting, which lasted for five hours, failed to yield a resolution on crucial demands, further fueling the determination of the protesting farmers.

Sarwan Singh Pandher, a farmer leader, expressed disillusionment with the government's approach, stating, "We do not think the government is serious on any of our demands. We do not think they want to fulfill our demands." The lack of substantial progress in the talks prompted the decision to proceed with the planned march.

Also read: Delhi: Farmers commence 'Delhi Chalo' march, vow to break barricades within 30 minutes