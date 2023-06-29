A 16-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped by four men in a park located in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area on June 27.

The police have managed to apprehend three of the accused individuals involved in the heinous crime. However, one suspect is still at large, prompting an intensive search operation.

According to reports, the victim and her friend were present at the park when they were approached by the three men who subsequently carried out the brutal act of rape. After the assault, the perpetrators quickly fled the scene.

As soon as the police received a complaint regarding the incident, they registered a First Information Report (FIR) and initiated an investigation. Simultaneously, efforts are underway to locate and apprehend the remaining suspect who is evading capture.

In a noteworthy development, the police are also focusing on finding the victim's friend who was present during the incident. They are exploring the possibility of any connection between the accused individuals and the victim's friend, hoping to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the appalling crime.

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