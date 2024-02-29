A distressed farmer who had attempted suicide by swallowing pesticides was saved from imminent demise by a policeman in Telangana, who carried him for two kilometres on his shoulders. The incident happened in the Veenavanka mandal of Karimnagar, in the village of Betigal.

Following a domestic dispute, a farmer resorted to drinking pesticide in his field. Nearby farmers noticed his condition and informed emergency services.

After responding to the emergency call quickly, Jaypal discovered the farmer unconscious in his field. Jaypal picked him up on his shoulders without hesitation and carried him across the ridges of the fields for two kilometres.

Thanks to Jaypal's swift action and determination, the farmer was safely transported to Jammikunta Hospital, where he received timely medical attention and his life was saved.

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