Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and his wife Usha Naidu voted in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections at a polling booth in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills on Monday, May 13.

The elections in Telangana feature a contest between the ruling Congress, opposition BRS, and BJP, with 525 candidates in total. The constituencies involved include Adilabad, Peddapalle, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Zahirabad, Medak, Malkajgiri, Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Chevella, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Bhongir, Warangal, Mahabubabad, Khammam.

Key battles are expected in Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Karim Nagar, and Chevella. Madhavi Latha, a BJP candidate, is challenging four-time Lok Sabha MP and AIMIM chief, Asaduddin Owaisi in the Hyderabad constituency. Hyderabad has been an AIMIM stronghold, with Owaisi holding the seat since 2004.

In 2019, the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) won 9 of the 17 seats, BJP won four, Congress three, and Owaisi was the only AIMIM candidate to win. Voting for the fourth phase of the elections across 96 Parliamentary Constituencies in nine states and one Union Territory started at 7 am on Monday.

Of these seats, 25 are from Andhra Pradesh, 17 from Telangana, 13 from Uttar Pradesh, 11 from Maharashtra, eight each from Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, five from Bihar, four each from Jharkhand and Odisha and one from Jammu and Kashmir.

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