The Telangana government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, has announced a proactive measure to support its youth living abroad, particularly in the United States.

This decision comes in the wake of an unfortunate incident involving Syed Mazhar Ali, a student from Hyderabad who was attacked in Chicago.

In response to this and other similar incidents, CM Revanth Reddy has expressed his concern and commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of Telangana's youth overseas.

To address these concerns, the Telangana government is establishing a dedicated help desk aimed at assisting all youth from the state who are residing in the USA and other countries.



Also Read: Ship heading towards India attacked by suspected Yemen Houthi rebels in Red Sea

This initiative is designed to meet the various needs of students and other young individuals from Telangana who are pursuing education or career opportunities abroad.

The help desk will serve as a resource for guidance, support, and assistance, reflecting the government's dedication to its citizens' welfare, no matter where they are in the world.

This announcement was made by CM Revanth Reddy on February 7th, 2024, and it underscores the Telangana government's resolve to provide a safety net for its global diaspora.

The Chief Minister's tweet also included a request to the External Affairs Minister to convey the state's concerns and ensure that such incidents are addressed promptly and effectively.

Taking to his X handle, Telengana CMO wrote, "Very disconcerted to learn of the attack on Syed Mazhar Ali, a student from #Hyderabad, by four robbers in #Chicago. This follows a fatal attack on B. Shreyas Reddy, who was killed in Ohio.I request Hon'ble External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar ji to kindly convey our concerns over safety of our students and citizens living there. My govt will set up a dedicated help desk for all youth living in USA, and other countries, especially students, to ensure all their needs are met. It is my assurance to all citizens of #Telangana - wherever on earth you are - the Congress government is there for you!: CM Sri @Revanth_Anumula"."

The establishment of the help desk is part of a broader effort by the Telangana government to engage with and support its international community, demonstrating a commitment to the safety and success of its youth on a global scale.