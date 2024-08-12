A man from Telangana's Sircilla district was arrested on Sunday, August 12 after a video of him preparing and consuming a 'peacock curry' triggered widespread outrage on social media.

The individual, identified as YouTuber Kodam Pranay Kumar, faced severe backlash for his actions, which were seen as a blatant promotion of illegal wildlife consumption. The peacock, being India’s national bird, is a protected species under the Wildlife Protection Act.

The controversial video, which was posted on Kumar's YouTube channel, quickly went viral, drawing the ire of netizens and conservationists alike. Amid mounting criticism, the video was subsequently removed from his channel. However, the damage had already been done, and the incident drew the attention of the state’s forest department.

Forest officials swiftly arrested Kumar and conducted an inspection of the location where the 'peacock curry' was allegedly prepared and filmed. Authorities have accused Kumar of not only participating in the illegal killing of a protected species but also promoting it through his online platform.

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The investigation is ongoing, with forest officials examining the legitimacy of the video and gathering evidence, including samples that have been sent for forensic analysis. Sircilla Superintendent of Police (SP) Akhil Mahajan confirmed that a case has been registered against Kumar under the relevant sections of the Wildlife Protection Act.

"A case was registered under relevant sections, and the strictest action will be taken against him and anyone else involved in such activities," said SP Mahajan, emphasizing the gravity of the situation.

In a further step, the YouTuber's blood samples and portions of the curry were collected and sent for testing to determine if they contain traces of peacock meat. Police have stated that if the tests confirm the presence of peacock meat, further action will be taken against Kumar.

The case has sparked discussions about the responsibilities of social media influencers and the potential consequences of promoting illegal activities online.