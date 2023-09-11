N Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam party (TDP) has called for Andhra Pradesh bandh today in protest against the arrest of former chief minister in connection with misappropriation of government funds. Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party (JSP) has extended its support towards the bandh call.



The former Andhra Pradesh CM was sent to 14-days judicial custody a day after his arrest on Sunday, September 10, in a case involving alleged corruption.

In a statement, TDP AP president K Atchannaidu requested party workers, members to participate in the protest amid the bandh call.

Chandrababu Naidu was arrested in a corruption case involving misappropriation of funds from the Skill Development Corporation, leading to a loss of Rs 300 crore to the state government, Andhra Pradesh CID chief N Sanjay said on September 10.



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