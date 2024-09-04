At least 10 people were injured after a makeshift tent collapsed during a religious gathering in the Hishua area of Bihar's Saran district early Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place around 3 a.m. as a religious procession was moving through the area, according to a senior police officer.

Those injured were immediately transported to the closest government hospital. 'A temporary tent was set up for the procession.

Some attendees attempted to climb the structure, leading to its collapse and causing minor injuries to about 10 people. Fortunately, all individuals are out of danger,' SP Kumar Ashish said.

An investigation into the incident is underway.



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