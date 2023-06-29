Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during a meeting held on June 28 said that India cannot have SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) meeting until one member continues to engage in acts of terrorism, adding that India will not tolerate a situation where “terrorism happens by night and trade happens by day”.

While answering to questions regarding not hearing anything on SAARC, Jaishankar at India Worldwide Center said, "You have not heard especially about SAARC in light of the fact that, over the most recent couple of years, there isn't particularly to catch wind of. We have not had gatherings since you have an individual from SAARC who doesn't adjust to every one of the fundamental prerequisites of what a decent participation is, and that is today a snag reality for the SAARC to meet. You realize I said we can't go on with demonstrations of psychological warfare and say the participation will keep on happening in any case."

"Consequently, I believe there are issues there, and it is time to acknowledge their seriousness and prevent terrorism from occurring during the day and trade during the night. "I don't think that does the country any favors," he continued.

Jaishankar had previously attributed SAARC's lack of activity to Pakistan. In December 2022, S Jaishankar in Varanasi said that the SAARC at present isn't dynamic since one individual from the SAARC trusts that managing "neighbors is viable with the variables of cross-line psychological warfare."

Notably, the eight countries of South Asia that make up the SAARC are part of a regional intergovernmental organization: Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

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