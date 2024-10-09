Militants in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir have reportedly abducted a Territorial Army (TA) soldier, sparking a large-scale search operation by security forces.

The abduction took place in a heavily forested area of Anantnag, where two TA soldiers were allegedly captured by the militants. While one of the soldiers managed to escape and return safely, the fate of the second soldier remains uncertain.

Immediately following the incident, security personnel launched a coordinated operation, deploying additional troops to comb through the dense forests in an effort to locate the missing jawan. Authorities are working diligently to trace his whereabouts, hoping to ensure his safe return.

The incident has heightened tensions in the region, which has witnessed a resurgence of militant activities in recent months. Local residents have expressed concern over the increased frequency of such attacks targeting security personnel. As the search operation continues, security forces remain on high alert.

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