Lashing out on the Opposition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi while replying to a debate on no-confidence motion against his government in Lok Sabha said that the Opposition is more power hunger than hungry for the poor.

Hitting out at the Opposition, PM Modi accused the Opposition of caring more about the party that the development of the country.

"Today, I can see that you (Opposition) have decided that NDA and BJP will come back with a grand victory, breaking all previous records, with the blessings of the people,” PM Modi said." I had said during the no-confidence motion in 2018 that it was not a floor test for us but a floor test for them and as a result they lost in the elections..."

Lashing out at the Opposition for disrupting parliamentary proceedings, PM Modi said, “There were many Bills that needed serious discussion but the opposition showed no interest in them. The Opposition has betrayed the people who voted for them.”

He said that opposition parties focus was "not on hunger of poor, but on hunger for power."

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