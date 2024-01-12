Delhi has been engulfed by a thick fog, causing significant disruptions to travel and daily life.

The dense fog has reduced visibility to near zero in some areas, particularly around the Indira Gandhi International Airport, where it has led to delays and complications for both flights and ground transportation.

Parts of the national capital and its surrounding areas were covered in a thick blanket of fog as the temperature dipped to 5.4 degrees Celsius on Friday morning.

The CAT III or Category III -- an instrument landing system (ILS) that allows aircraft to land in low visibility conditions, operations for takeoffs and landings are necessitated when very dense fog causes poor or zero visibility.



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"While landing and takeoffs continue at Delhi Airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," they added.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also said that visibility dipped to zero at Palam airport at 7:30 am. Delhi's Safdarjung Airport (VIDD) also reported 200m visibility in dense fog conditions at 7:30 am, it added.

For those who must travel by road, it is crucial to take precautions such as using low-beam headlights and fog lights, reducing speed, maintaining a safe distance from other vehicles, and staying alert for sudden stops or changes in traffic patterns. It is recommended to avoid driving during the worst visibility hours, typically between 1 am and 3 am.

As Delhi faces these challenging weather conditions, residents and visitors alike are urged to exercise caution and prioritize safety.