Zeeshan Siddique, son of the slain NCP leader Baba Siddique, is in the spotlight after his office in Bandra received threatening messages targeting both him and Bollywood actor Salman Khan. The Mumbai Police swiftly acted upon the threat, apprehending a 21-year-old man identified as Mohammed Tayyab from Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

According to police sources, the threat was communicated via text messages received on Friday evening, which demanded a ransom for the safety of both Siddique and Khan. The threatening note, which warned of death if the demands were not met, prompted a staff member from Siddique's office to file a police complaint, leading to the registration of an FIR.

After the complaint was filed, police launched an investigation that quickly zeroed in on Tayyab as the prime suspect. He has since been transferred to the Nirmal Nagar Police Station in Mumbai for further questioning to ascertain his motives.

This incident follows a broader context of threats against public figures in Mumbai. Just earlier this month, Mumbai traffic police received a similar threat demanding ₹5 crore from Salman Khan. That incident resulted in the arrest of Shaikh Hussain Shaikh Mausin, a 24-year-old vegetable seller from Jamshedpur. The Mumbai Police had tracked the threatening number back to Jharkhand, indicating a coordinated effort to silence these threats.

The recent threats against Zeeshan Siddique and Salman Khan come against a backdrop of heightened security concerns, especially after Baba Siddique's tragic assassination on October 12, 2024. The former minister was shot dead by three gunmen near his son's office in Nirmal Nagar, a crime that has drawn significant media attention and led to the arrest of nine suspects, all connected to the infamous Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

In the days following Baba Siddique's murder, Mumbai Police revealed that the shooters had been in contact with Anmol Bishnoi, brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, through social media platforms, underscoring the pervasive threat posed by organized crime in the region.

Also Read: 4.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Bay of Bengal