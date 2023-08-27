Three people lost their lives while five were injured after a fire broke out at Mumbai's Hotel Galaxy on August 27, said an official.

The fire broke out at the hotel located in the Santacruz area of Mumbai at around 1 p.m.

''Eight people were rescued from the hotel and taken to the Cooper Hospital,'' PTI quoted a fire official as saying.

Later, the fire was brought under control using four fire engines and as many water tankers.

The official further claimed that the blaze broke out on the third floor of the hotel and gutted the electric wiring, power installations, air-conditioning, curtains, mattresses, and wood furniture in a couple of rooms and common areas like the duct, staircase, and lobby.

An official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the civic authority in Mumbai, informed PTI that they have recently dispatched a notification to the hotel due to their non-compliance with fire safety regulations.

''The BMC has initiated legal proceedings in relation to this matter; however, there has been no response from the hotel's representatives to the notice,'' the official added.

Another official from BMC stated that the hotel is suspected to have carried out modifications to its structure that are in violation of established regulations.

''The civic body's department responsible for buildings and factories will be taking appropriate measures to address this breach of regulations,'' he added.

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