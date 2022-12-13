Reacting to the recent stand-off between the Indian Army and the Chinese PLA along the LAC in Arunachal's Tawang sector, the Trinamool Congress chief said that the party always stand with the Centre when it comes to external affairs.

Addressing a press conference in Meghalaya, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee said, "TMC always stand with the Centre, for the external affairs we support the government.. whatever government it might be, we stand by it."

"With the Arunachal incident also stand by the government but we must raise the issue, the topic has been raised by the party in the house today," she added.

Further, speaking on TMC's hold in Meghalaya, Mamata Banerjee said that she does not believe in money and muscle power but only wants democracy to win.

Also Read: Assam-Meghalaya border incident: TMC Chairperson Mamata Banerjee to hand over Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia to kin of victims

"Sometimes the money power debt the government, capture the government, they divide the people...I request the brothers and sisters of Meghalaya don't care for money," she added.

Slamming the BJP government, Mamata said that today BJP will give the money and later send CBI and ED and arrest the people.

On the other hand, the TMC chief took a special strategy to refute the rumours made on the party was a Bengali party.

"Trinamool is being promoted as a party of Bengalis. So why sing Bankim Chandra Chatterjee's song? Rabindranath came to Meghalaya many times. His song is the national anthem. Everyone sings that song, then what does he say is a Bengali? Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was a Bengali, and the slogan given by him was 'Jai Hind'. So why am I or my team being called Bengali?

Attacking the BJP, she added, "Don't divide everyone on language and caste. I have defeated the BJP. We know how to defeat the BJP.’’