The All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) took a jibe at the Centre and BJP following the cancellation of the Wrestling Federation of India's world membership.

Further, the TMC supremo alleged that the Central government has let down wrestlers by being shamefully arrogant and by being cavalier and dismissive towards the plight of the female wrestlers.

Taking to her official X handle (Twitter) Mamata wrote, "I am shocked to learn that The United World Wrestling (UWW) has suspended the Wrestling Federation of India. It is a matter of grave embarrassment for the whole nation. The central government has let down our wrestlers by being shamefully arrogant and by being cavalier & dismissive towards the plight of our wrestler sisters. Centre and BJP have kept on harassing our indomitable sisters with misogyny and crude male chauvinism. India should stand against and punish those who are left with no moral compass and who can not stand up for the dignity of the Nation's fighting daughters. The day of reckoning is not too far."



Also Read: Wrestling Federation of India membership suspended indefinitely

I am shocked to learn that The United World Wrestling (UWW) has suspended the Wrestling Federation of India. It is a matter of grave embarrassment for the whole nation. Central government has let down our wrestlers by being shamefully arrogant and by being cavalier & dismissive… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 24, 2023

The WFI's inability to conduct the required elections led to the UWW taking this action.

The WFI's elections have been severely delayed due to a number of problems that have arisen. Elections for the federation, which oversees wrestling in India, were planned for June 2023.

However, a series of demonstrations by Indian wrestlers and legal lawsuits from several state units have caused the polls to be continuously postponed.