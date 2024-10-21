Junior doctors protesting for systemic reforms in West Bengal have called off their 17-day hunger strike after meeting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The decision came after a nearly two-hour meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the state secretariat, Nabanna, on Monday evening.

The hunger strike commenced on October 5 in response to the alleged rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Hospital in August. The incident ignited widespread outrage among the medical community, leading to calls for improved safety measures and reforms within healthcare institutions.

During the live-streamed meeting, the doctors presented their key demands, which included the removal of the state health secretary, Narayan Nigam, and a commitment to addressing the pervasive “threat culture” within hospitals. While Chief Minister Banerjee rejected the call for Nigam's dismissal, she assured the doctors of her administration’s commitment to tackling other pressing concerns. "Most of your demands have already been addressed," she stated, urging the medics to end their hunger strike for the sake of their health and the patients who depend on their services.

Despite acknowledging some progress, the junior doctors expressed frustration over ongoing issues. Kinjal Nanda, a representative of the protesters, emphasized the need for a safer environment for female medical staff, pointing out that concerns regarding toxic working conditions and sexual harassment have been raised repeatedly over the past three years, yet no effective measures have been implemented.

The protests escalated following the tragic incident at RG Kar Hospital, leading to a ‘cease-work’ strike that began on August 9. The doctors' demands included the implementation of workplace safety reforms, the holding of elections in medical colleges, and the reinstatement of suspended doctors.

While Banerjee admitted to systemic flaws, she cautioned the doctors against expecting every demand to be met, stating, “You are free to raise demands, but the government has the right to assess whether they are reasonable.” Aniket Mahato, one of the fasting doctors, countered Banerjee’s remarks regarding suspensions at RG Kar Hospital, claiming that some suspended students had contributed to the ongoing threat culture.

As the hunger strike concluded, reports indicated that six doctors had been hospitalized due to health complications arising from their fast. The Chief Minister’s personal appeal to the protesters ultimately led them to resume their duties, though they remain committed to advocating for systemic reforms in the healthcare system.

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