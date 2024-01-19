Former Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra vacated her government-allotted bungalow in Delhi following an eviction notice issued by the Directorate of Estates (DoE).

The notice, which was served to Moitra on Tuesday, came after her expulsion from the Lok Sabha in December of the previous year due to allegations of unethical conduct.

Moitra's counsel, Shadan Farasat, stated that the bungalow, located at 9B Telegraph Lane, was vacated by 10 am before the arrival of the authorities, and no actual eviction took place. The control of the residence has since been transferred back to the DoE officials.

The Delhi High Court had declined to suspend the DoE's eviction notice when Moitra sought a reprieve, emphasizing that her entitlement to government housing ended with her role as an MP. The court also noted that her appeal against the expulsion was pending before the Supreme Court, but this did not grant her the right to continue residing in the bungalow.



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Moitra was expelled from the Lok Sabha on December 8th for allegedly receiving gifts and other benefits from businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for asking questions in the House targeting the Adani Group. Following her expulsion, she was initially instructed to vacate the premises by January 7th, after which the eviction process was initiated.

Despite the controversy, Moitra vacated the premises in a timely manner, handing over possession to the Directorate of Estates through her lawyers, thus avoiding the need for forced eviction.