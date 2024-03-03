A tragic train collision in Andhra Pradesh that resulted in the death of 14 passengers and left over 50 injured on October 29, 2023 was due to the driver watching cricket on phone, claimed Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The accident occurred when the Rayagada Passenger train crashed into the Visakhapatnam Palasa train from behind at 7 pm on the Howrah-Chennai line in Kantakapalli, Vizianagaram district.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw revealed on Saturday that the driver and the assistant driver of one of the trains were distracted by a cricket match on their phone at the time of the accident.

In light of this incident, Vaishnaw discussed new safety measures that the Indian Railways is implementing. These include systems to detect any distractions and ensure that both the pilot and co-pilot remain fully focussed on operating the train.

A representative of the Railways department affirmed their continued commitment towards safety, stating their approach to systematically investigate each incident to identify the root cause and devise solutions to prevent recurrence. The investigation report by the Commissioners of Railway Safety (CRS) concerning a recent train collision is yet to be made public.

However, a preliminary probe conducted a day after the accident indicates that the driver and the assistant driver of the Rayagada Passenger train were responsible for the mishap as they violated norms by passing two defective auto signals. Tragically, both crew members lost their lives in the incident.

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