Train heist worth Rs 35.45 lakh cracked in 48 hours; one arrested

In a swift joint operation, a high-profile theft involving ₹35.45 lakh worth of diamond and gold jewellery and cash aboard the 22944 Indore–Daund Express was solved within 48 hours by the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Police (GRP), and Local Crime Branch (LCB).

The theft occurred in Coach A-2 of the train on the night of June 20, when a 73-year-old woman from Indore, traveling with her husband to Lonavala for a religious event, woke up around 7:30 AM to find her handbag missing.

The bag contained a diamond necklace and bracelet, gold chain, rings, a watch, and ₹50,000 in cash. She had kept the bag close to her as she slept. Upon discovering the loss, she immediately dialled Railway Helpline 139, and an FIR was registered with GRP Lonavala.

Teams were quickly deployed across various stations along the train’s route, including Indore, Ujjain, Ratlam, Surat, Vasai Road, Kalyan, and others. CCTV footage revealed a suspect deboarding at Kalyan who lingered suspiciously within station premises.



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Further investigation identified the accused as Mahesh Arun Ghag alias Vicky, a resident of Chembur, Mumbai — a habitual offender who was out on bail for a similar case just 15 days ago. A raid at his premises led to the recovery of the entire stolen property, which was later returned to the victim’s family.

Officials praised the seamless coordination between railway and police units, calling the operation a testament to their commitment to passenger safety and crime control.

Indian Railways has advised passengers to remain vigilant during travel, keep valuables secure, and immediately report any suspicious activity to on-board staff or the Helpline 139.

The case serves as a reminder of both the diligence of law enforcement and the importance of passenger awareness.