Trinamool Congress on December 13 moved suspension of business notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha demanding the government to present a statement in parliament over the fresh India-China LAC issue.

Besides Trinamool, Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala too to give a suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss the India-China face-off in the Tawang sector, Arunachal Pradesh on December 9th.

At least six Indian Army soldiers were injured in a clash with the Chinese People’s Liberation Army in Arunachal Pradesh on December 9.

While the injured army soldiers are now admitted to the 151 base hospital of Basistha, Guwahati and it is reported that the injured Indian Army soldiers were airlifted from Tawang on December 9th afternoon and brought to Guwahati for treatment.

The Indian and Chinese troops clashed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Tawang Sector in Arunachal Pradesh on December 9.

As per reports, soldiers from both sides were injured in the clash.

As per official sources, in certain areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Tawang Sector in Arunachal Pradesh, there are areas of differing perception, wherein both sides patrol the area upto their claim lines.

This is the first reported clash between Indian and Chinese troops, since skirmishes in Eastern Ladakh.

The most obviously terrible of these conflicts broke out at Galwan Valley in June 2020, when 20 Indian warriors passed on for the nation and more than 40 Chinese fighters were killed or harmed.

A number of fights broke out between the two countries as a result of the incident, one of which occurred on the South Bank of Pangong Lake.

Also read: Indo-China border clash: Six injured Indian Army soldiers admitted to 151 base hospital in Guwahati