All India Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien on December 20 lashed out at a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led central government over allegedly neglecting northeastern states.

Speaking at the council of states or the upper house of the parliament, Derek O'Brien pointed out the empty promises of the ruling BJP for the northeast states citing the party's 2019 Manifesto.

"We are committed to ensuring that the unique linguistic, cultural and social identity of the northeast states is adequately protected and we will continue to focus on the development and infrastructure and connectivity of the northeast states," the Rajya Sabha MP quoted the BJP's manifesto for the northeast states.

Slamming the BJP government for failing to abide by its promises, Derek O'Brien said, ''What have you done to the Northeast? You haven't even started. Why don't you start by bringing Khasi and Garo into the eighth schedule of the constitution? Everything from BJP is empty words."

Meanwhile, the BJP on several occasions claimed that the under their regime, the northeast has improved a lot in terms of infrastructure development.

On December 18, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a new shape to infrastructural development in the Northeastern region.

He was speaking at the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the North Eastern Council (NEC) in Shillong.

He further said that the northeastern region of the country was neglected during the previous government rule and now the double-engine government is engaged in the development of the NE states with full force and sincerity.

He also said that after becoming the Prime Minister of India, PM Modi visited the Northeast more than 50 times while other ministers visited NE states more than 400 times which was not the case earlier.

"Modiji gave a new shape to infrastructural development in the Northeastern region and the region's huge potential will be unleashed by creating modern infrastructure and improving connectivity in the days to come," Shah added.

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