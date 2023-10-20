The Pradesh Congress Committee has slammed the ruling BJP in Tripura for allegedly launching an undeclared war against the poor.

In a press statement, PCC said that the Tripura Pradesh Congress has observed with deep concern that there is an attempt by the ruling party to deprive the people of their rightful dues in the entire state.

“The working people are not spared from their hands. The so-called officials of the ruling party are depriving the workers of their fair wages in the work of MNREGA. A similar incident is happening in the tea gardens of the state. The recent court verdict has led to a slight increase in the wages of tea workers but we are noticing that the BJP functionaries are taking a cut from the fair dues of the tea workers in most of the tea estates in the state. This trend has increased a lot during the festive season as well. Even the bonus which is supposed to be paid to the workers on the eve of Sharadotsav has not been given in other plantations except the only Durgabari tea plantation in the state”, the press release reads.

It further claimed that as a result, the tea workers in the state are in dire straits due to the dire problem of rising commodity prices, which has made it difficult to live.

“We, on behalf of the Pradesh Congress, strongly condemn these incidents and demanding the state government conduct a proper investigation and identify the culprits and take strict disciplinary action. Besides, Congress demands from the state government and Tea Development Corporation to settle the fair dues of bonus to the workers on the eve of Sharadotsav”, it also reads.

In the press release, the PCC Chief Ashish Kumar Saha also expressed anger and concern over the plight of working class people in the state during Sharad Utsav.

“All in all, the state's pandering BJP government has declared a kind of war against the poor working people of the state. The Congress president has expressed his anger and surprise at such a role of the government”, it added

Also read : Tripura: Accomplice from banned NLFT outfit held for coordinating cross-border training operations