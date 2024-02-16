A medical camp was organised by Trishakti Corps for pre-primary students of Ajoy Ghosh Memorial Government School at Gairkata, District Jalpaiguri on 16 February 2024.

Thorough medical and dental check-ups of more than 150 students were carried out by a team of Army doctors and further laboratory tests as per the doctor's advice.

The deworming doses and other medicines as per prescription were given free of cost.



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A lecture on 'Healthy and Happy: Way of Life' was further conducted by the team of doctors for the students to guide them in following healthy habits.

Army Team also distributed stationery items, which were lovingly accepted by little school children.

The school Principal, school staff and students sincerely appreciated the noble act of the Indian Army and thanked the team of doctors for conducting the medical camp.