The nationwide strike by truck drivers in India, which had caused significant disruptions across various states, has been called off following assurances from the government.

The strike was initially triggered by the introduction of a new hit-and-run law under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which proposed harsher penalties for drivers involved in hit-and-run incidents, including up to 10 years of imprisonment and/or hefty fines.

Truck drivers and their associations, such as the All India Motor Transport Association (AIMTC), expressed strong opposition to the new code, labelling it draconian and biased against larger vehicles. They feared that the increased punishment would not only penalize drivers more severely but also potentially lead to an increase in corruption and extortion.



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In response to the protests, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla met with representatives of the AIMTC and assured them that the new laws had not yet been implemented and that any future implementation would occur only after thorough consultation with the transport body. This dialogue led to the AIMTC deciding to end the protests and instructing truck drivers to resume operations.

The strike had led to widespread 'panic buying' of fuel, resulting in long queues at petrol pumps and shortages in some areas. The political landscape was also affected, with opposition parties criticizing the government's approach to lawmaking without proper consultation with stakeholders.

Ultimately, the government's decision to defer the implementation of the proposed hit-and-run law until further discussions can take place with transport representatives has brought the strike to a close.

This move is seen as a temporary resolution to the unrest caused by the proposed changes to the legal framework governing traffic offences in India.