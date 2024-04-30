At least three people associated with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress have been arrested in connection to the doctored video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

While two people were arrested by sleuths of the Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Department, another person was taken into custody from Assam.

The doctored video of the Union Home Minister went viral on social media. Several Congress officials shared the video on their social media handles, claiming that the BJP is preparing to scrap the reservation.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took aim at the Congress, accusing them of fostering confusion and social discord by advocating for religious reservations, a stance vehemently opposed by the BJP.



Also Read: Congress engaged in appeasement politics, did injustice to backward classes by giving reservation to Muslims: Amit Shah

Speaking at a press conference in Guwahati, Shah asserted, "Congress is sowing seeds of religious discord by pushing for religious reservations. Their attempt to reclassify Muslims into the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category is particularly troubling."

Meanwhile, the BJP and its allies continue to make significant gains in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, steadily approaching and even surpassing the 100-seat milestone. Notably, their appeal appears to be spreading into the southern regions of the country, a trend observed in previous electoral patterns. With confidence in their upward trajectory, BJP leaders express optimism about the possibility of crossing the 400-seat threshold.