Two members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang were apprehended in Haryana's Nuh on April 30 after a brief exchange of fire, as per police reports.

The arrest was made in Palla village, within the jurisdiction of Nuh Sadar police station. One of the arrested individuals was injured in the leg during the encounter and is currently receiving treatment at a community health centre in Nuh.

The police have revealed that this individual was sought in relation to a criminal case in Rohtak. The operation was a joint effort between the Gurugram Special Task Force, Nuh Police and the Counter Intelligence of the Delhi Police Special Cell.

The investigation is ongoing. More updates on this developing story will be provided as they become available.

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