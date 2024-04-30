Following the culmination of the Lok Sabha elections in Tripura as many as 27 employees from various state departments have been temporarily suspended from their duties.

As per office of Chief Electoral Officer Tripura, this action comes in response to reported violations of the election model code of conduct and instances of negligence in election-related tasks.

In a letter addressed to the higher authorities of the respective departments, the Chief Electoral Officer Puneet Agarwal emphasized the need for departmental disciplinary action against the suspended employees.

The letter underscored the importance of upholding electoral integrity and adherence to prescribed protocols during the electoral process.

Furthermore, the Chief Electoral Officer specified that any department seeking to revoke the temporary suspension of its employees must obtain consent from the Election Commission of India. This process necessitates engagement through the office of the Chief Election Officer of the state.

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