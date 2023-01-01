At least two people lost their lives after a massive inferno broke out in a nursing home in Delhi's Greater Kailash Part 2 in the early morning of January 1.

Upon receiving the information of the same, the fire tenders immediately rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

After hours of struggle, the four vehicles of the fire department got control of the blaze at around 7 am and rescued 6 people.

As per the police, the fire broke out on the third floor of the building, and after dousing the fire two completely burned bodies were found on the third floor.

The crime and FSL teams were also called to the spot.

One senior citizen has been shifted to Max Hospital Saket and 12 others to another in Okhla of Antara Care.

Meanwhile, police have launched an investigation into the matter.

On December 25, a 22-year-old woman and her one-year-old infant were charred alive as their house was burnt in a massive fire in Assam's Chabua.

As per reports, the incident occurred at Betioni village in Chabua's Panitola in the Dibrugarh district of Assam.

The mother and identified as Punam Gowala and her son were burnt alive as the fire broke out at their residence when they were sleeping.

Their house was completely gutted in the massive inferno.

Upon receiving the same, fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot to douse the flames, however, the mother and the child couldn't survive.

The exact cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained at that time.

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