The University Grants Commission (UGC) has constituted a committee to check violation in the appointment of teachers and award of PhD degrees in higher educational institutions subsequent to its decision during its 568th meeting held on April 24, 2023



The UGC, with the mandate to promote and coordinate University education, notifies, among other things, regulations to ensure the quality of the teachers and the quality of research degrees from time to time.

The quality of higher education, to a large extent, depends on the quality of those who impart it and the way research is promoted.

The Regulations which are currently in operation are as follows:

1. UGC Regulations on Minimum Qualifications for Appointment of Teachers and Other Academic Staff in Universities and Colleges and Measures for the Maintenance of Standards in Higher Education, 2018.

2. University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedures for Award of PhD Degree) Regulations, 2022

Both Regulations set the conditions for determining and maintaining standards in selecting candidates for the appointment of teachers and quality of research degrees awarded in HEIs and are mandatory. However, despite the Regulations, complaints from stakeholders about violations of the Regulations mentioned above are not uncommon.

Subsequent to the Commission’s decision in its 568th Meeting held on 24th April 2023, a Standing Committee to monitor the appointment of teachers and award of PhD degrees in HEIs was constituted.

The Committee shall meet at regular intervals, select a few institutions, collect information regarding faculty appointments and award of PhD degrees, verify documents to ascertain whether the process of appointment of teachers and award of PhD degrees are in conformity with UGC Regulations, and recommend appropriate actions, in case of violations.

As the regulations prescribe minimum standards required to be maintained by HEIs, any violation of the Regulations results in the inevitable decline of higher education standards. UGC takes such violations very seriously and intends to take appropriate measures to control violations of UGC Regulations.

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