WhatsApp users can now enjoy a new messaging feature that will allow them to edit sent messages within a 15-minute timeframe.

Mark Zuckerberg the CEO of Meta made the announcement on Monday, May 22 regarding the new message editing feature.

According to WhatsApp, the message editing feature gives users more control over their chats and lets them fix mistakes or add more context to messages. To alter a sent message, clients can long-press on it and select the "Alter" choice from the menu.

To notify recipients of the correction without disclosing the edit history, edited messages will be labeled "edited." WhatsApp emphasized that edited messages are protected by the same end-to-end encryption that protects all personal messages, media, and calls.

In the coming weeks, the brand-new feature, which is currently being rolled out globally, will be accessible to all users. On May 15, Zuckerberg made the "Chat Lock" feature, which protects users' most private conversations, and this announcement comes after that. Users can store their intimate conversations in a separate folder and password-protect them with Chat Lock. The sender's name and the content of the message remain hidden when a chat is locked.

Zuckerberg expressed his excitement regarding the Chat Lock feature, pointing out that it provides an additional layer of protection for private conversations. When a chat is locked, it is moved out of the inbox and into a separate folder that can only be accessed with the device's password or biometric authentication, like a fingerprint. Additionally, notifications automatically conceal the contents of locked chats.

Meta's dedication to giving users more control over their messaging experience and placing privacy and security first are exemplified by the brand-new WhatsApp features. With the capacity to alter messages and lock talks, WhatsApp clients can now find greater adaptability and harmony of psyche while speaking with others.

Also read : PM Modi accorded with the highest civilian award of Papua New Guinea