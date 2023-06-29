The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has decided to remove India from his annual report on the impact of armed conflict on children. This decision comes as a recognition of India's efforts in implementing measures to safeguard the welfare and rights of children within its borders.

For the past decade, India has been included in the UN report, sharing the list with countries such as Burkina Faso, Cameroon, the Lake Chad Basin, Nigeria, Pakistan, and the Philippines. The inclusion of India in the past was primarily due to allegations of recruitment of young boys by armed groups in the region of Jammu and Kashmir, as well as instances of detainment of boys by security forces on suspicion of association with such groups.

However, in his previous report, Secretary-General Guterres expressed his appreciation for the Indian government's engagement with his special representative, which raised hopes for India's removal from the list of concerns. The removal has now been officially confirmed by Guterres, who acknowledged the measures taken by the Indian government to protect children.

The UN Secretary-General also highlighted a significant workshop organized by the Indian government in Jammu and Kashmir in November 2022, where the United Nations actively participated. This collaborative effort showcased India's dedication to prevention and the establishment of sustainable measures for the protection of children.

Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict, Virginia Gamba, acknowledged the close cooperation between India and the United Nations over the past two years.

Also read: Manipur violence: Rahul Gandhi to land in Imphal soon, to visit relief camps