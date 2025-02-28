Darjeeling MP and BJP National Spokesperson Raju Bista, along with BJP West Bengal State President and Union Minister of State Dr. Sukanta Majumdar, participated in an interactive session on the "2025 Union Budget and Its Implications" in Siliguri.

The event, organized by BJYM and BJP Siliguri, witnessed participation from academics, social workers, business leaders, and professionals from various fields.

Addressing the gathering, Bista highlighted key budgetary allocations for West Bengal. The state is set to receive Rs 1.07 lakh crore as tax devolution in FY 2025-26, up from Rs 96,812 crore in FY 2024-25. He said that from 2014 to 2024, West Bengal received Rs 5.24 lakh crore in tax devolution and Rs 3.02 lakh crore in Grants-in-Aid from the central government.



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Bista spoke about the central government's contributions, including the establishment of AIIMS Kalyani and approval of 11 medical colleges under Centrally Sponsored Schemes. He also pointed to record railway investments, with Rs 13,955 crore allocated for FY 2025-26, nearly three times the funding between 2009-14.

Infrastructure developments such as the construction of 2,309 km of National Highways, the ongoing Bagdogra Airport expansion at Rs 1,549 crore, and progress on the Siliguri-Gorakhpur expressway were also discussed. He noted that nine Vande Bharat trains, including three originating from Siliguri, are operational, and Kolkata’s new metro line was completed at a cost of Rs 23,050 crore.

Bista credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for the rapid pace of development in the region, stating that the 2025-26 budget would further accelerate growth. The event was attended by Siliguri MLA Dr. Shankar Ghosh, Matigara-Naxalbari MLA Anandmoy Barman, WB BJYM State President Dr. Indranil Khan and other BJP leaders.