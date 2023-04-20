Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tested positive for Covid-19 on April 20 and is currently under quarantine, as per official sources.

An official statement said that the Union Defence Minister was scheduled to attend the Indian Air Force Commanders’ Conference in New Delhi on April 20 but will skip conference after testing positive for the virus.

Rajnath Singh is currently under quarantine with mild symptoms. A team of doctors who examined the minister has advised him bed rest.

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