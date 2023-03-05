Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address Naval Commanders onboard INS Vikrant at sea in the first edition of the Naval Commanders' Conference of 2023 on March 6.

The said conference is scheduled to commence on March 6, 2023, and the conference's opening day of the first phase will be held at sea onboard INS Vikrant.

During the conference, plenty of issues pertaining to security and military-strategic level are discussed and interaction with senior government functionaries is also held through an institutionalized forum.

Besides this, the Chief of the Naval Staff, along with other Naval Commanders will review major Operational, Material, Logistics, Human Resource Development, Training, and Administrative activities undertaken by the Indian Navy in the last six months.

On the other hand, the Naval Commanders would also be provided with an update on the ‘Agnipath Scheme’ executed in the Indian Navy on Nov 22.

It is worth mentioning that following the prevailing geostrategic situation in the region, the Conference has its own significance and relevance.

The senior commanders will also formulate strategies to counter Pakistan and China's collusive threats in the IOR, as well as, make modernization plans and the roadmap ahead.

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