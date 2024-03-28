Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, announced on Wednesday that she will not be contesting in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

The Bharatiya Janata Party had offered her the opportunity to contest from either Tamil Nadu or Andhra Pradesh. However, Sitharaman declined, citing financial constraints and issues related to winnability criteria based on community and religion.

In her address at a media summir, she expressed gratitude to her party for accepting her decision. Sitharaman clarified that her personal funds were separate from the Consolidated Fund of India when questioned about her financial capacity.

Prior to her current role, Sitharaman served as Union Defence Minister, Rajya Sabha MP from Andhra Pradesh in 2014, and Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs, and later as Minister for Commerce and Industry.

As Defence Minister, she was recognised for expediting procurement decisions in the defence sector and establishing a Defence Planning Committee. Sitharaman joined the BJP in 2008 and has been a national spokesperson for the party since 2010.

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