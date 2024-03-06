Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on the INDIA bloc, a united front against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the Lok Sabha polls, during a public meeting in Maharashtra's Jalgaon on Tuesday.

He branded these parties as 'Ghamandiya' alliance, composed of 'Parivaarvadi' or family-oriented parties. Shah highlighted the nepotistic tendencies within the INDIA bloc, with leaders like Sonia Gandhi, Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar, Mamata Banerjee, and Stalin all favouring their own family members for key leadership roles.

He questioned whether these leaders were genuinely concerned about the public. Shah reassured the people that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is there for them, aiming to create a developed India for the country's 13 crore citizens.

The Home Minister has declared that the upcoming elections will be a stepping stone towards 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. He stated that supporting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) equates to endorsing a promising future for the country's youth, moulding this nation, and electing Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister for a third consecutive term.

The Minister also made a special appeal to first-time voters, encouraging them to support a party that can help India achieve the status of 'Vishwa Guru'. Furthermore, he called upon the youth to vote for a party that can reinforce democracy in the nation.

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