Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri is scheduled to introduce the Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Amendment Bill, 2024 in the Rajya Sabha today. The proposed bill seeks to amend the existing Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Act of 1948, aiming to modernize and streamline regulations governing the oilfields sector.

In addition to this legislative activity, Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi will present a significant report by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India. This report, titled "Information Systems Audit of Selected Central Public Sector Enterprises - Union Government (Commercial) - Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas no.2 of 2024 (Compliance Audit Observations)," will be laid on the table of the house, providing critical insights and observations on the compliance of key public sector enterprises under the ministry.

Also read: India issues travel advisory to citizens as death toll rises to 97 in fresh violence in Bangladesh

Other Union Ministers, including Shripad Yesso Naik, L Murugan, Satish Chandra Dubey, Sanjay Seth, Tokhan Sahu, and Murlidhar Mohol, are also scheduled to lay various reports and papers pertaining to their respective ministries.

The Rajya Sabha's agenda for the day includes discussions on the functioning of several key ministries. The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, whose operational review was initiated by Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala on August 1, will see continued discussion. The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy will come under scrutiny, with TMC MP Derek O'Brien expected to lead the discussion. Additionally, DMK MP Tiruchi Siva is slated to raise points concerning the Ministry of Cooperation.

These discussions and presentations highlight a busy legislative day focused on critical sectors affecting the nation's economic and developmental trajectory.