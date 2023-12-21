Union Minister Kiren Rijiju criticized Congress and DMK leaders on Thursday for their 'disparaging' comments on the recent Supreme Court decision that upheld the removal of special constitutional privileges under Article 370 from the former state of Jammu and Kashmir and its bifurcation into separate Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Rijiju shared a video clip of the Lok Sabha proceedings from the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament on his official X handle, saying that the remarks were not just derogatory towards the Supreme Court but also posed a substantial threat to the unity of the country.

A video clip shared by a Union Minister showcases DMK MP Mohamad Abdulla and Congress member Venugopal criticising the Supreme Court's ruling on the abrogation of Article 370 in the Rajya Sabha, leading to a heated exchange with Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

The Chairman rebuked the members, stating that the judgement of the highest court of law should not be ridiculed. The Union Minister warned in his post that if the agendas of Congress and DMK are allowed to succeed, it could lead to the breakup of India, adding that freedom of speech should not be used for self-determination. Congress Rajya Sabha MP KC Venugopal defended the DMK member's right to criticise the judgement. DMK MP Mohamad Abdulla stated in the Upper House that every race has a right to self-determination, causing a stir among the Treasury benches.

Previously, the Supreme Court upheld the Union government's decision to abrogate Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, ruling that not every decision made by the Centre on behalf of a State can be legally challenged.

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