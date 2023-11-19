Union Minister Kiren Rijiju displayed his contentment over his interaction with the Indian community in Maldives. He commended their significant contributions towards strengthening the bonds between India and Maldives.

Minister Rijiju, in a post on social media platform X, underscored the community's role in enhancing bilateral relations. He also assured the community of the Indian government's sustained commitment towards their welfare and wellbeing.

"Delighted to interact with vibrant and committed Indian Community in Maldives. Commended their significant contributions in nurturing India-Maldives ties. Assured them of the continued commitment of @mygovindia for their welfare and wellbeing", posted Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on X.

Union Minister for Earth Sciences, Rijiju, met with the newly sworn-in President of Maldives, Mohamed Muizzu, earlier today. He reaffirmed India's dedication to strengthening the bilateral cooperation and people-to-people connections between India and Maldives.

Rijiju also extended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's greetings to President Muizzu. Rijiju is in the Maldives representing India at President Muizzu's swearing-in ceremony, which took place on Friday. He took part in the ceremony, congratulated the new President, and later attended the official banquet. Rijiju expressed gratitude for the Maldivian hospitality.

The Ministry of External Affairs revealed on Thursday that an invitation was received for PM Modi to attend the Maldives president-elect Mohamed Muizzu's oath-taking ceremony.

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