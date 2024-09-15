Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu stirred controversy on Sunday by calling Congress leader Rahul Gandhi the “number one terrorist” following Gandhi's recent remarks in the United States. Bittu, who recently switched allegiance to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, accused Gandhi of defaming India abroad.

“Rahul Gandhi is not Indian at heart. He spends most of his time overseas and badmouths his country,” Bittu stated. He further alleged that separatists and extremists who “specialize in creating bombs and guns” had expressed support for Gandhi’s comments.

Gandhi’s remarks, made in the U.S., claimed that Sikhs might face challenges in freely practicing their faith in India, raising concerns about religious freedoms. His statement drew a sharp response from the BJP, with Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri condemning Gandhi for attempting to spread misinformation among the Sikh diaspora.

Congress responded to Bittu’s harsh criticism through senior leader Sandeep Dikshit, who dismissed the remarks, stating, “We can only pity such people. He praised Rahul Gandhi when he was with Congress, but now he’s proving his loyalty to the BJP.”

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