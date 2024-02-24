A vehicle leading Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's convoy overturned in Lucknow, leaving nine people injured. CM Yogi Adityanath escaped unhurt in the accident.

The injured persons include five police personnel.

The incident took place after the fleet's anti-demo vehicle collided with an animal's carcass on the road in Lucknow, resulting in the vehicle flipping over, sources told India Today TV.

The quick response teams were rushed to the scene, and the injured were promptly transported to the civil hospital for medical attention.

Director General of Police Prashant Kumar, Commissioner of Police Lucknow SB Shirodkar and Additional Chief Secretary Home Sanjay Prasad reached the civil hospital.

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh was quick enough to take a jibe at Yogi Adityanath. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Akhilesh Yadav said that the Chief Minister himself became a victim of an accident for not taking the issue of stray animals seriously.

"Due to not taking the issue of stray animals seriously, today the convoy of the Chief Minister himself became a victim of an accident, and several people were injured. It is both sad and alarming," he said.

"The problem of stray animals is a serious reality in Uttar Pradesh. It is a question of people's lives. Hopefully, now eyes will be open, and people will remember the BJP's promise made during the elections, in which a commitment was given to rid the streets of stray animals. When it comes to one's own life, it becomes apparent that lying for the sake of the common people's issues can prove costly for personal life," Akhilesh Yadav added.

"The BJP should take a lesson from this incident that where there is a question of life, 'jumlas' (empty promises) should not be made," he wrote.