At least eight people were killed while 11 were rescued after the roof of a potato cold storage collapsed in the Chandausi area of Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh, said officials.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams are carrying out rescue operations.

''A total of eight people lost their lives and 11 people have been rescued. Still, people are missing. There is a basement in the building, and we are trying to reach there,'' ANI quoted Moradabad DIG Shalabh Mathur as saying.

In order to search for people who are trapped in the debris, rescue forces are using sniffer dogs, said Sambhal DM Manish Bansal.

Meanwhile, as per reports, an FIR has been registered against the owner and two of his brothers.

''We have detained four people for questioning. The main accused are missing for which we have launched a search operation. We will be able to tell the exact cause of the incident only after the debris is removed,'' said Superintendent of Police (SP) Sambhal, Chakresh Mishra.

The incident took place around 11:30 am on March 16.

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