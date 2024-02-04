Addressing the 12th Foundation Day celebration of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) Party on February 4, President and Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang announced a series of schemes aimed at transforming the lives of Sikkimese citizens.

Addressing the gathered crowd, Tamang outlined several key initiatives that are set to redefine the future of Sikkim.Tamang assured the regularization of government employees who have served for more than 4 years, extending the promise to non-gazetted employees as well.

Tamang announced the ambitious Creatorpreneurship Scheme, aiming to provide financial aid ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh to 75,000 youths engaged in creating content on social media platforms such as videos, reels, and blogs. The amount will be determined by the individual's social media following.

Under the Aama Yojna, 64,000 individuals will benefit, with every mother receiving Rs 4,400 annually for LPG refilling. Additionally, drivers with Sikkim certification will be entitled to insurance of up to Rs 10 lakh.

The Chief Minister announced the extension of the Chief Minister Merit Scholarship (CMMS) up to graduation, offering educational support beyond Class XII.

Tamang revealed plans to construct 300 houses under the Sikkim Garib Awas Yojna, addressing the housing needs of the less fortunate.

A move to support poor mothers, the Aama Sashaktikaran Yojana promises financial assistance of Rs 40,000 annually to over 64,000 mothers.

In a bid to support childless couples, Tamang announced the Vatsalaya Scheme, providing financial assistance of Rs 3 lakh for In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) treatments.

Encouraging entrepreneurship, the SKM government introduced the 'One Family, One Entrepreneur Yojana,' fostering a culture of self-employment.

Also read: Sikkim: SKM celebrates 12 years of progress and people-centric governance on Foundation Day 2024