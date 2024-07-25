The US State Department has updated its travel advisory for India, placing special focus on the northeastern states. Meghalaya, along with other northeastern states, has been categorised under "Level 3: Reconsider Travel" due to potential risks associated with ethnic insurgent groups.

The advisory highlights concerns about occasional acts of violence committed by insurgent groups in parts of the northeast. These incidents have included bombings of public transportation and marketplaces. However, the State Department notes that there have been no recent reports of violence in Assam, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Sikkim, or Tripura.

"U.S. government employees traveling in India require prior approval before visiting the states of Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh, as well as when visiting any areas outside of the capital cities of Assam, Mizoram, Nagaland, Meghalaya, and Tripura," the advisory stated.

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Manipur, another northeastern state, has been placed under the highest risk category of "Level 4: Do Not Travel." The advisory cites ongoing ethnic-based civil conflict resulting in extensive violence and community displacement. It also mentions regular attacks against Indian government targets in the state.

For the rest of India, the State Department has issued a general "Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution" advisory due to crime and terrorism risks. However, specific regions such as Jammu and Kashmir (excluding eastern Ladakh), areas within 10 km of the India-Pakistan border, and parts of Central and East India have been designated as Level 4.

The advisory warns of potential terrorist attacks, violent crime, and sexual assault at tourist locations and other public areas. It also notes that Indian authorities report rape as one of the fastest-growing crimes in the country.

For US government employees, special authorisation is required for travel to many of these high-risk areas, including most parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Meghalaya, and Odisha.

The State Department emphasises that the US government has limited ability to provide emergency services to its citizens in rural areas of India. Travellers are advised to stay informed about local conditions and exercise caution when visiting the affected regions.

Check the advisory here: India Travel Advisory