A 22-year-old woman identified as Varsha took her own life by hanging at her residence in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday. Varsha a dedicated student and former NCC cadet was deeply engaged in preparations for the Uttar Pradesh Police recruitment exam and the SSC exam to secure a government job.

The distressing incident unfolded as Varsha's family revealed that she was battling depression stemming from her inability to secure a government job despite persistent efforts. The family attributed her anguish to the alleged paper leak in the UP constable and RO/ARO exams, leading to the repeated cancellation of the tests.

Varsha's brother, Prashant Kumar, expressed that the continuous setbacks caused by the paper leak had taken a toll on Varsha's mental well-being ultimately compelling her to take the extreme step. The family pointed to the profound impact of the exam cancellations on Varsha's aspirations for a government job.

Amidst the investigation into the tragic incident, the police discovered a suicide note at the scene. In the note, Varsha expressed her deep disappointment over her failure to secure a government job, with the recurring paper leak issues exacerbating her distress.

This unfortunate event sheds light on the mental health challenges faced by aspirants in the competitive examination system and raises concerns about the consequences of exam-related irregularities.