At least five passengers were killed and many others were injured after a bus caught fire in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur on March 11.

The bus came in contact with a high-voltage wire that led to the fire, according to preliminary information.

The incident took place in Ghazipur’s Mardah town. The bus was on its way to Mahahar town when it caught fire.

On the scene, the fire department and police are attempting to put out the fire.

Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister, has acknowledged the disaster and instructed senior officials to visit the scene in order to supervise the rescue effort.