Selfies of a police officer’s family members along with bundles of cash went viral on social media leading to the immediate transfer of the officer in a district of Uttar Pradesh.



The selfie taken by the police officer’s wife and children went viral immediately on social media and shortly after an investigation against the cop was launched. His family was seen posing with bundles of Rs 500 notes in the pictures.

The police officer’s wife and the children were seen sitting on a bed with a huge pile of cash worth Rs 14 lakh, in the photos.

A senior officer ordered an immediate investigation into the matter after the photograph went viral. Ramesh Chandra Sahani, the station-in-charge has been transferred to the police lines.

In defense, Ramesh Chandra Sahani said that the photograph was taken after he sold a family property in November 2021.

A senior police officer told India Today that, "A photograph of a station-house officer is going viral on social media. It shows the cop's wife and his children with bundles of notes. We have taken cognizance of the matter and the cop has been transferred to police line. An investigation has been launched."

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