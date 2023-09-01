Uttar Pradesh: Man shot dead inside Union Minister’s home in Lucknow
A pistol was recovered from the spot that was licensed under the name of a minister’s son.
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Man shot dead inside Union Minister’s home in Lucknow
A young man was shot dead at Union Minister Kaushal Kishore’s residence in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh on September 1.
A pistol was recovered from the spot that was licensed under the name of a minister’s son.
The victim has been identified as Vikas Srivastava, who is a friend of Kaushal Kishore, according to the police.
The body has been sent for postmortem and an investigation is underway.
So far three people have been detained.
This is a developing story, more details awaited.
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